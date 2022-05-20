Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.