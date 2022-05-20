Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,663. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.