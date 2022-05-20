Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Trading Up 5.8%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 31,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 345,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.828 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $29,536,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $16,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

