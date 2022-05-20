Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.36 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

