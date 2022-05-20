Bank of Montreal Can Buys 784,598 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.20% of Cameco worth $104,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cameco by 2,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

