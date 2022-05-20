Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,630,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.45% of Regions Financial worth $93,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

