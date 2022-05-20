Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 963,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $89,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

