Bank of Montreal Can Has $96.60 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $96,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

CMS opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.29. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

