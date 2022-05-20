Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $84,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.