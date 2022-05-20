Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,070,277 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,647,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MetLife were worth $103,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MET stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

