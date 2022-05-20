Bank of Montreal Can Sells 279,309 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $86,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.62 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

