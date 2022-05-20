Bank of Montreal Can Sells 405,315 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Humana were worth $81,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $432.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

