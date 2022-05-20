Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $94,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

