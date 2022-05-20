Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$142.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.77.

TSE:BMO opened at C$130.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$142.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.70 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$87.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.8100015 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

