Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,985 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.73% of Bank OZK worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

