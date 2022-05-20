Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given New €6.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.73) to €6.10 ($6.35) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.08 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,752. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

