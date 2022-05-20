Barclays Boosts Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 123

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 86.64 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.18 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

