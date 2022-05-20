Barclays Boosts Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 123

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 86.64 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.18 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
