Barclays Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.60.

ADSK stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 150,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,284,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

