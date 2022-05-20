Barclays Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.60.
ADSK stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.92. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 150,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $27,284,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
