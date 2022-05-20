Barclays Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 68.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

