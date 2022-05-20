Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 170,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,678. Barclays has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Barclays by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 430,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 41.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

