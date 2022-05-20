Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 114,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 51,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$35.70 million and a PE ratio of -18.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

