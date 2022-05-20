Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 287,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $18,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.