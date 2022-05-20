BayCom Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.