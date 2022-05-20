Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($93.75) to €96.00 ($100.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($80.21) to €83.00 ($86.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($88.54) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 403,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.3693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

