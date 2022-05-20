Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $542,920.51 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $542,920.51 and approximately $36,279.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

