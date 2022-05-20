Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 138 ($1.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 138.95 ($1.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

