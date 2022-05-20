Benchmark Lowers Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $15.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIRK. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.77. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.