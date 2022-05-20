BENQI Price Reaches $0.0134 (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 881.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.76 or 0.05847330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,711.94 or 1.76852881 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008835 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

