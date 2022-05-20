Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €12.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.20 ($12.71) target price on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €8.48 ($8.83) on Monday. Hamborner REIT has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($8.63) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($9.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.01 million and a PE ratio of 34.61.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

