Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

BERY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 1,485,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

