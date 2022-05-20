Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.18.
BERY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 1,485,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
