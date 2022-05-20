Beyond Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.01051383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00512853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032801 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,034.86 or 1.77325161 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.