B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. B&G Foods has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.52.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after acquiring an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.