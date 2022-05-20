Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BH opened at $123.56 on Monday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biglari in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

