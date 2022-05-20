Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
BH opened at $123.56 on Monday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter.
About Biglari (Get Rating)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
