Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
