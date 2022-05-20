Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at DA Davidson

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

BRDS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

