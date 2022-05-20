Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) PT Lowered to $5.50 at DA Davidson

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
BRDS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.29.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
