Biswap (BSW) Price Tops $0.60

Biswap (BSW) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market cap of $132.96 million and approximately $50.67 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.09 or 0.00992061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00500579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033002 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,752.22 or 1.71659412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008647 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 257,904,694 coins and its circulating supply is 220,490,009 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

