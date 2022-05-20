Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $313.70 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $17.91 or 0.00062098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00355003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00068259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

