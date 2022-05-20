Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.88 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $374.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

