BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY23 guidance to flat yr/yr EPS.

BJ stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

