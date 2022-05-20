Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading 5% Higher

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06. 1,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -786.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $1,370,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

