BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,741. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

