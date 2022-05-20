BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.44. 1,198,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,267. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.38 and its 200 day moving average is $797.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

