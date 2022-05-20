BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 220

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.