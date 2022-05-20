BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 220

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202.50 ($2.50).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.