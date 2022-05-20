Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 205690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile (CVE:BRC)
