Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 205690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

