Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 3,550,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,690. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $775.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $146,919,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.