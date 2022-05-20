Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

