BlitzPredict Reaches Market Capitalization of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007040 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

