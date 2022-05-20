Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 185,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,143. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

