BMO Capital Markets Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NYSE BLDR opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

