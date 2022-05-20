BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

CSCCF stock opened at 3.90 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of 3.30 and a 52 week high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.