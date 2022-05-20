BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $128.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

